© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (Seventh-Day Christians Church). His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. His email address is [email protected].
In his video sermon, pastor Craig speaks on contending in the battle. Life is a battle for most Christians. It points to Ephesians 6:12-18.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].