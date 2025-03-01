How to Protect Those You Love!

Wednesday Night LIVE 26 February 2025





The episode explores contemporary issues, beginning with a critique of Jeff Bezos's recent comments on Donald Trump's controversial green card proposal. The host examines Bezos's physical transformation and his shift towards promoting libertarian ideals in the Washington Post, considering its implications for mainstream journalism and societal divides. Listener questions touch on relationships, particularly the complexities surrounding divorce and the impact on children, urging transparency and honesty in familial dynamics. The discussion highlights the primal instincts influencing attraction and the necessity for intergenerational guidance in relationships. Personal anecdotes from listeners emphasize themes of accountability and mental health, culminating in a call for honest dialogue and personal responsibility in navigating interpersonal relationships.





