How to Protect Those You Love!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
56 views • 6 months ago

Wednesday Night LIVE 26 February 2025


The episode explores contemporary issues, beginning with a critique of Jeff Bezos's recent comments on Donald Trump's controversial green card proposal. The host examines Bezos's physical transformation and his shift towards promoting libertarian ideals in the Washington Post, considering its implications for mainstream journalism and societal divides. Listener questions touch on relationships, particularly the complexities surrounding divorce and the impact on children, urging transparency and honesty in familial dynamics. The discussion highlights the primal instincts influencing attraction and the necessity for intergenerational guidance in relationships. Personal anecdotes from listeners emphasize themes of accountability and mental health, culminating in a call for honest dialogue and personal responsibility in navigating interpersonal relationships.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

jeff bezosdonald trumpevidencephilosophyreasonmental healthstefan molyneuxrelationshipswashington postlivestreamcontemporary issuesgreen card proposallibertarian idealsmainstream journalismsocietal divides
