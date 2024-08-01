BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The elites totalitarian plan
Free Your Mind
24 followers
Follow
46 views • 9 months ago

The truth is stranger than fiction.


An elitist depopulation agenda is killing millions through forced injections, mandatory pharma care, and poisoning our food, water, and air.


Heavy metal nanoparticles are sprayed into our atmosphere and energized to create earthquakes, heat domes, steer vapor rivers, and more.


The elites are causing cancer to increase and suppressing cures.


They plan to reduce the population "to save the planet".


They will create a catastrophic event to usher in a new monetary system to control money digitally so anyone who doesn't play by their rules will be instantly impoverished.


AI will play a key role.


To overcome our suppressors we need to understand how they control virtually everything and why they don't want decentralized currencies and reasoning AI that dissipates knowledge, and can stop fake news, disinformation, misinformation, fraud, identity theft, corporate and government corruption, and more.


Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/


Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM


Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240


Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584


Sample Chapters and Reviews: https://shawncoreyauthor.com

globalistmatrixanti-christtranshumanismcollectiveconstructai singularitygod-like aisuper artificial intelligencenanotechnology super aigenetic engineering books
