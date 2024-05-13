Island of Dnieper River delta taken due to Russian decisive combat actions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nestryga Island in the southern delta of the Dnieper River was captured and Russian marines planted the Russian flag. Due to the decisive combat actions of the Dnieper units, it repulsed and destroyed Ukrainian sabotage groups and materiel on the islands in Kherson region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/