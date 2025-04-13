All weather conditions did not prevent Russian drone operators, who spots an infantry group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, when they tried to approach Basovka and another drones destroyed them, mercilessly. The Russian military released their short combat footage on the Telegram channel on April 11, 2025, showing how the operators, giving absolutely no chance for the enemy troops, to set foot again in the village, which was taken over by Russian units of the "North" Group of Forces about a week ago. Basovka in Sumy Region, serves as a buffer zone, which will complicate Ukrainian logistical efforts if it attacks the Russian territory of Kursk again. Thus, Russian scouts continued to highlight every attempt of even small groups of the enemy, greeted by advanced Russian drones, they were detected on the road between Basovka and Yunakovka, drones were sent and dropped mortars, exploding right on their positions.

As in the high-resolution footage, another FPV attacks those trying to hide in the wreckage of their vehicle, which was destroyed by Russian forces some time ago. One lucky enemy soldier, who panicked, rushed out of the vehicle, trying to save himself to another vehicle. However, it seems that the soldier's efforts were in vain. Until April 12, pro-Ukrainian media wrote that Basovka had been in a gray zone for weeks, Kiev troops from time to time stormed the village and captured prisoners of war. However, objective control actually showed the opposite, the Russian assault group of the 106th Airborne Division advanced more than 2 km from Basovka until they took up positions on the northern outskirts of Loknya. At least, this information was confirmed on Austrian television by Colonel of the Austrian General Staff Markus Reisner, who apparently decided to trust the data of the Russian Defense Ministry. It seems clear that there is no chance for Kiev to come back after losing Basovka, the fourth settlement in Sumy, which is under the control of Russian forces.

