Tucker Carlson Just Shut Down By Fox? As Judge Makes VILE Ruling On His J6 Footage!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Tucker Carlson just get shut down by fox’s Owner Rupert Murdoch? If not, then why hasn’t he released any more January 6 footage? Has the regime finally gotten to them? All that and more in this report…
Lisa Haven
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get It For $4 Per Month Use Code: Forever4