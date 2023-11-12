Belgium Calls For Sanctions Against Israel-Dr From Gaza Asks Biden If He Hears Scream Of Innocent&More

MIRRORED from

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mVX9bRS7m8&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

London witnesses the largest pro-Palestine demonstration in the history of the UK, as more than 750,000 rally, calling for a ceasefire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0STyovb1y0&ab_channel=BreakThroughNews

“No more business as usual.”

Protesters in over 300 cities protested in unison against pro-Israel corporations and institutions in a global day of action.

BT’s Kei Pritsker tracked the different protests in NYC and around the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A7_U2AFTDQ&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

Hundreds of Stanford students staged a walkout from lectures and 'die-in' in the main campus quad in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

During the 'die-in', which was organised by the Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine, students read out the names and ages of those killed by Israel in its assault on Gaza.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-xzLHVQHFw&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

“I was ethnically cleansed in 1948,” Dr Ghada Karmi told Middle East Eye. “I’m one of the 1948 generation of Palestinians that was expelled from my home by Israel. I don't want to see it happen again in my lifetime with the people of Gaza.”

Over 100 medical professionals from across the UK have gathered outside Downing Street, to call the government to urge for a ceasefire.

Pro-Palestine protesters stage mass demonstration at London. Doctors stood and read out the names of their colleagues who were killed in Gaza.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8TgYDdqSgY&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye

“You can come with your kippahs and you'll face nothing but love from the people here.”

Jewish protester, Maudi, who attended the pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday encouraged fellow Jews to show their support and attend demonstrations while wearing their kippahs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJB8vgc2Nj0&ab_channel=DawnNewsEnglish

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kp8ZXXTQxRM&ab_channel=MohammedAli

