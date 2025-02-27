BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Great Gold Grab Starts Chaos in Bullion & Bitcoin and Your Cash
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
695 views • 6 months ago


----------------------------------------------------------------


The global financial system is shifting as we speak. The U.S is setting up a Sovereign Wealth Fund that will include Bitcoin and Physical gold, so now there is a global scramble to get all of the American Gold back. That scramble has created a run on physical gold and silver and at the same time some thing crashed the cryptocurrency market 15% so BTC could be bought cheap, 25,000 BTC to be exact.


Keywords
bitcoinagriculturegoldbtcdavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclegold shortagecrypto crashcivilization collapsefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclesusa goldfort knox gold audit whats nextamerican gold reservessovereign wealth fund usais america starting a sovereign wealth fundgold chaoswhy is there a run on goldrun on goldsilver prices going upwhy is silver getting so expensive
