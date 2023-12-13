NWO: America is home of false flags

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Blunts4Jesus



The United States, the second beast of Revelation 13, the beast or kingdom or nation that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13:11-16, is home to false flags. False flags are staged events launched by an oppressive regime, which are used by that same government to commit acts of violence against their own people or against another nation.



The United States works together in unison with the first beast of Revelation 13, the Vatican, which is the beast or kingdom or nation that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13:1-10.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington