Russian Forces Shocked! Danish CAESAR 8x8 155mm Howitzers Already in Ukraine
30 views • 05/24/2023

US Military News


May 23, 2023


The CAESAR 8x8 155mm artillery system is an impressive weapon of war that has earned its place on the modern battlefield. Its versatility, precision, and mobility make it a valuable asset to military forces around the world. Whether used for direct or indirect fire missions, the CAESAR system is a force to be reckoned with.


It is clear that the CAESAR 8x8 155mm artillery system is a highly effective weapon that has impressed military experts worldwide. Its precision, versatility, mobility, and advanced fire control systems make it a valuable asset for modern warfare. Its ability to rapidly deploy and displace, coupled with its reliability and ease of maintenance, ensures that it is always ready for action when needed.


The Ukrainian army can benefit greatly from the use of the CAESAR 8x8 155mm artillery system, which can provide them with a powerful and reliable weapon that can deliver devastating blows to Russian positions with a high degree of precision.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiU0hbltP2s


russiawarus military newsukraineweaponcaesardanishhowitzers155mm8x8already in ukraine
