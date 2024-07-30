BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moving Forward In Grief with Don Huston
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
12 views • 9 months ago

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate



With the cost-of-living crisis across our nation, many Canadians are under intense pressure and stress. Some are at a breaking point. Thankfully, there are skilled experts who can help people cope in tough times.


One of those such individuals, Don Huston, is joining us today.


Don Huston of Julie Street Community Church has a pastoral background and expertise in therapy. He has spent many years developing the skills needed to help individuals navigate challenging life events with a special emphasis on grief.


My conversation with him was both insightful and practical. We hope you enjoy our conversation and find the content helpful.


Let’s get to it!


Doug Sharpe

Guest Host, Faytene TV



