Moving Forward In Grief with Don Huston

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate









With the cost-of-living crisis across our nation, many Canadians are under intense pressure and stress. Some are at a breaking point. Thankfully, there are skilled experts who can help people cope in tough times.





One of those such individuals, Don Huston, is joining us today.





Don Huston of Julie Street Community Church has a pastoral background and expertise in therapy. He has spent many years developing the skills needed to help individuals navigate challenging life events with a special emphasis on grief.





My conversation with him was both insightful and practical. We hope you enjoy our conversation and find the content helpful.





Let’s get to it!





Doug Sharpe

Guest Host, Faytene TV









Please like, subscribe and share.





____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________









If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene









#faytene #canada #inflation #stress #dougsharpe #donhuston