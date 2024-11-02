Dr. Pierre Kory on vaccines, sids, ivermectin, and more

Follow us on rumble for more content (rumble.com/thetruthexpedition) and on Substack (https://substack.com/@thetruthexpedition)

On this episode of The Truth Expedition, we have the honor of interviewing Dr. Pierre Kory, one of the bravest Frontline Doctors speaking truth to power regarding Covid19 treatments and vaccine injury. Dr. Kory is a world-renowned physician and the author of the best-selling book, The War on Ivermectin. Dr. Kory is also the founder of the Leading Edge Clinic, which specializes in treating vaccine injury, long covid, and turbo cancers. During the show, we discuss Covid19 treatment protocol, mechanisms of vaccine shedding, the new phenomena of turbo cancers, the safety of children’s vaccine schedules, and much more! This is a fascinating episode to enlighten your worldview!





Learn more about the Leading Edge Clinic at: https://drpierrekory.com/





Purchase his best-selling book, The War on Ivermectin, here: https://tinyurl.com/yfd69jat





Follow Dr. Pierre Kory on Twitter/X @PierreKory





Find the Leading Edge Clinic on FaceBook here: https://tinyurl.com/kzn49uha