"Back in 2022, Bill Gates dropped hundreds of millions into biotech baby formula companies. Why?"
"They want synthetic dependence from day one."
"If they can control what feeds the baby, they control everything that that baby becomes."
"They're rewriting the blueprint of human biology."
"First they go after baby food, then meat, then water, and then your DNA. All patented, trademarked, and all 'safe' and 'effective'."
"This isn't about nutrition—it's about replacing nature and making you thank them for it."