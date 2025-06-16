New israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Tehran - part 2

New israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Tehran today.

Adding:

G7 Draft: Iran Must Never Get Nukes, Israel Has Right to Self-Defense

A draft G7 summit statement in Canada declares that Iran “must never obtain nuclear weapons” and affirms Israel’s “right to self-defense,” according to Reuters.

Earlier, the agency reported that Trump refused to sign the G7 statement on Iran and Israel. No details were given.

Adding:

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned that strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure could lead to extremely dangerous consequences. He called on Israel to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Ryabkov also emphasized that Iran is acting within its legitimate right to self-defense.

Adding:

Israeli Army Warning to Tehran Residents

"Immediate Warning to Personnel and All Individuals in District 3 of Tehran"

The Israeli Occupation Forces have issued an evacuation warning to all civilians and workers present in the highlighted area of District 3, Tehran, as shown on the map.

The message states:

“For your safety and security, we urge you to evacuate this area immediately. In the coming hours, the IDF will conduct strikes on military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime, suspected to be operating from this zone.”

ℹ️It is worth noting that District 3 of Tehran (منطقه ۳ تهران) is not widely known for housing major military or IRGC facilities. Instead, it is traditionally recognized as one of the most affluent, residential, and commercial zones of the Iranian capital.