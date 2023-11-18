BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pro-Palestinian Support Groups Want Intifada-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 17 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
18 views • 11/18/2023

A pro-Palestinian activist group called 'Within Our Lifetime' shared a frightening map of New York City landmarks on social media, highlighting the building that houses the New York Post's newsroom, Grand Central Station and the Museum of Modern Art — and calling for 'direct action' to 'globalize intifada.' They went on to say 'each of the locations on this map reflects the location of an office of an enemy of both the Palestinian people and colonized people all over the world. Today and beyond, these locations will be sites for popular mobilization in defense of our people.' Your King James Bible acknowledges a land called Palestine in the end times, and prophecies of its ultimate destruction. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, pro-Palestinian terror groups in the United States and Europe have caught the world by surprise with the speed in which they've assembled themselves against the 'international Jew' and those who support the Jews and Israel. Almost makes you think these things were being laid out well before the events of October 7th. My use of the word 'almost' in the context is intentionally sarcastic. The real question is not will America and Europe see a return to jihad and open acts of Islamic terror, but when. The 'twist' this time though looks like it will be white people launching some, if not many, of the attacks. Has the whole world gone mad? Glad you asked, and we will answer that excellent question, and many more, on this edition of the Prophecy News Podcast.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
