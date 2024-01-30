They Are Doubling Down

We Are Noticing & Publicizing It
* [Bidan] lied about the border, caused the border crisis and tried to cover it up.
* Libs don’t care.
* They are committed to this, no matter what.
* Joe doesn’t fix the problem because he doesn’t want to.
* All the left cares about is negative publicity.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 30 January 2024
https://rumble.com/v4a9qvc-another-spark-in-the-cold-civil-war-ep.-2176-01302024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.