Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Are Doubling Down
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
109 views
Published a month ago

We Are Noticing & Publicizing It

* [Bidan] lied about the border, caused the border crisis and tried to cover it up.

* Libs don’t care.

* They are committed to this, no matter what.

* Joe doesn’t fix the problem because he doesn’t want to.

* All the left cares about is negative publicity.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 30 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v4a9qvc-another-spark-in-the-cold-civil-war-ep.-2176-01302024.html

Keywords
cover-upborder crisisborder securitydan bonginojoe bidensouthern borderliberalismglobalismtyrannymass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismbroken borderideologysubversiontotalitarianismopen bordermigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theorydemographic destiny

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket