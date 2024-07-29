BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk’s Hypocrisy Exposed by Prof. Marandi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
179 views • 9 months ago

Elon Musk’s Hypocrisy Exposed by Prof. Marandi.

To Watch the full show with Prof. Marandi:  https://www.youtube.com/live/nW8AlKZcQ_s

adding this from Wikileaks X/tweet:

"Venezuela’s right-wing opposition and US media outlets claim there was fraud in the July 28 election based on an exit poll done by US government-linked firm Edison Research, which works with CIA-linked US state propaganda organs and was active in Ukraine, Georgia, and Iraq."

https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1818050919407223180

Adding this:

Elon Musk suggested that Google is interfering in the US presidential election.

Musk claims that the search engine blocks queries about Donald Trump or accompanies them with a significant amount of information about the likely Democratic candidate Kamala Harris 

The billionaire also saw a “coincidence” in the fact that employees of the company that owns Google actively sponsored Biden’s campaign.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1817999351869767979




