© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk’s Hypocrisy Exposed by Prof. Marandi.
To Watch the full show with Prof. Marandi: https://www.youtube.com/live/nW8AlKZcQ_s
adding this from Wikileaks X/tweet:
"Venezuela’s right-wing opposition and US media outlets claim there was fraud in the July 28 election based on an exit poll done by US government-linked firm Edison Research, which works with CIA-linked US state propaganda organs and was active in Ukraine, Georgia, and Iraq."
https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1818050919407223180
Adding this:
Elon Musk suggested that Google is interfering in the US presidential election.
Musk claims that the search engine blocks queries about Donald Trump or accompanies them with a significant amount of information about the likely Democratic candidate Kamala Harris
The billionaire also saw a “coincidence” in the fact that employees of the company that owns Google actively sponsored Biden’s campaign.
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1817999351869767979