Nick Fuentes: America is being held hostage. If you don't see it, you're not paying attention.

America is being held hostage. If you don't see it, you're not paying attention.







“We gotta get this fifth column out of our fucking country—this evil army that's in control of our elite.”





- Nick Fuentes





https://archive.ph/uPjnm





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Twitter: https://x.com/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF