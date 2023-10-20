WW3 in the name of Isreal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does the Bible address current events? This is what Psalm 83 has to say:
10 God, do not keep silence; do not hold your peace or be still, O God! 2 For behold, your enemies make an uproar; those who hate you have raised
their heads. 3 They lay crafty plans against your
people; they consult together against your treasured ones. 4 They say, "Come, let us wipe them out as a nation; let the name of Israel be
remembered no more!" 5 For they conspire with one accord;
against you they make a covenant- 6 the tents of Edom and the Ishmaelites,
Moab and the Hagrites, 7 Gebal and Ammon and Amalek, Philistia
with the inhabitants of Tyre;
8 Asshur also has joined them; they are the strong arm of the children of Lot. Selah 9 Do to them as you did to Midian, as to Sisera and Jabin at the river Kishon, 10 who were destroyed at En-dor, who
became dung for the ground.
11 Make their nobles like Oreb and Zeeb, all their princes like Zebah and Zalmunna, 12 who said, "Let us take possession for
ourselves of the pastures of God." 13 0 my God, make them like whirling dust,
like chaff before the wind. 14 As fire consumes the forest, as the
flame sets the mountains ablaze, 15 so may you pursue them with your
tempest and terrify them with your
hurricane!
16 Fill their faces with shame, that they may seek your name, O LORD. 17 Let them be put to shame and dismayed
forever; let them perish in disgrace, 18 that they may know that you alone, whose name is the LORD, are the Most High over all the earth. Psalms 83:1-18, ESV