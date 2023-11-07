Message of the Holy Virgin: Halloween & The Black Beast of Masonry! You Must Choose A Side!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Nov 6, 2023
Presented by the Missionaries of Our Mother of the Eucharist! Most blessed All Hallows Eve to you all! 🙂
How are you planning to spend it?
Please don't forget to pray for all those who will suffer this evening at the hands of abusers; and pray for the abusers.
This is the Biggest Holiday of Satanist, Luciferians, and those who are in opposition to Christ and His followers.
+Lord Jesus, please cover all in your Precious Redeeming Blood, Holy Mother please intercede for all, All the Holy Angels and Saints, and Holy Souls in purgatory, PRAY FOR US!+
Sisters website: https://ourmotheroftheeucharist.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86-02B83y3M