The Children's Bread

April 16th, 2023
Pastor Dean shares his testimony about deliverance and spiritual warfare and why every Christian needs to be set free from demonic strongholds.
"And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues..." Mark 16:17