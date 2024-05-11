BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine At War: Freedom's Front Line - Feature Interveiw with Carl Larson ( Ukraine Defense Support )
Maverick News
Maverick News
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 12 months ago

Maverick News Feature Interview: Carl Larson - Ukraine Defense Support.


Topics:

* Russian Tactical Nuke Exercises

* U.S. Aid Package To Ukraine

* Public Support for Ukraine Aid and Information War


Carl Larson

UDS Co-founder and Former Ukrainian Soldier

Carl Larson is a U.S. Army veteran who also served in the International Legion of Ukraine. He spent several months at the front lines in eastern Ukraine.


Carl was born and raised in the greater Seattle area, had a stint in the US Army where he served in Iraq, and in his day job services a large accounting website. In early March of 2022 he felt compelled to travel to Ukraine to physically join the Ukrainian defense of their homeland. Despite having no prior connection to Ukraine, he feels that it’s the world’s obligation to help the Ukrainians defend democracy there and contain the spread of ruthless authoritarianism before it engulfs other peaceful countries.


Learn More:

https://ukrainedefensesupport.org

Keywords
trumpnewsinfowarsputinmagaukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy