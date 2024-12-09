Cups and Balls - Easy Magic Trick #cupsandballs #easymagictrick #cupsandballstutorial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Cups and Balls" trick is a classic and easy-to-learn magic trick that captivates audiences with its illusion of vanishing and reappearing objects. The basic setup involves three cups and three small balls. The performer begins by showing the audience the balls and cups, then secretly hides a ball under one cup while distracting the audience.