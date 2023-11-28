Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 22, 2023

Quo Vadis

Nov 27, 2023

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I bless you with My Maternal Love.

JOIN IN THE WORD OF HOLY SCRIPTURE AND IN THE FULFILLMENT OF THE COMMANDMENTS OF THE LAW OF GOD.

I call on you to conversion so that you resist the attacks of evil and with the help of the Holy Spirit you can first of all act and act personally.

THE HUMAN CREATURE MUST LIVE EVERY MOMENT IN UNITY TO MY DIVINE SON, STRENGTHENING HIMSELF SPIRITUALLY.

My children, the battle at this time, more than in other times, is spiritual.

The Devil is throwing poisoned darts on the children of My Divine Son to weaken them and this will not succeed if you are spiritually strengthened.

THE GREAT CHANGE AWAITS THIS GENERATION, BUT BEFORE THE CHANGE THERE IS THE GREAT TEST, THE GREAT PURIFICATION THROUGH WHICH THIS GENERATION MUST GO.

The elements were altered, they will not be the same as before: Fire, Earth, Air and Water have changed, they will not be the same as in the past, as the climate on Earth will not be.

How many will migrate in search of better options to live in climates more compatible with what they are used to!

My children, they worry about the war the moment it all begins, then it is a forgotten subject, asserting that everything is already well and it is not like that.

They will be witnesses of the Third World War.

The purification of humanity brings with it:

large and serious earthquakes already announced...

the famine that comes to settle in humanity...

and the new diseases that are found on Earth and spread rapidly turning into pandemics.

Because of this, by Divine Will they have medicinal plants with which to face them.

This is not something that happens from one moment to the next, but it is planned by the great elites who want to stop the growth of humanity.

THIS MOMENT IS VERY DELICATE MY CHILDREN, SO DELICATE THAT THE ENEMY OF THE SOUL ATTACKS THE CHILDREN OF MY DIVINE SON FROM THE HEAD-ON IN ORDER TO BRING THEM DOWN.

Be prudent and cunning so that you don't fall into the nets of the infernal enemy.

Children, I invite you to pray and offer for Argentina, this land is besieged by the evil that wishes to lead you on the path of convulsion, intolerance and in the end, by the struggle of brothers against brothers.

Have a reserve of basic necessities in your homes.

Children, I invite you to pray and offer for San Francisco, he shudders strongly.

I call on you to look back at My Divine Son.





This land of so many cultures and which is located on the sea, will suffer the fury of nature and the purification of water.





Children, I invite you to pray and offer for California, what seems like fantasy comes to cause destruction.





At this moment the sea has great interference on the land.





Children, I invite you to pray and offer, the great volcanoes are waking up, some causing serious tragedies.





Pray for Iceland, it is divided and a source of great pain.





Children I invite you to pray and offer prayers for Chile, Peru and Ecuador, they suffer from a strong earthquake, as well as part of Central America shudders.





Children, I invite you to pray and offer sacrifices for Australia.





Children:





You WILL BE WITNESSES OF A GREAT SIGN THAT I WILL GIVE YOU IN MY INVOCATION AS EMPRESS OF THE AMERICAS, OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE, WHERE I PROTECT THE WHOLE EARTH AND THE STARS ILLUMINATE you.





Children you have the sacramentals, do not forget the Holy Rosary, the holy water, but above all be clean of heart and seek peace with the Holy Trinity.





Pray the Holy Rosary every day and I promise to go in protection of each of you if you are in a state of grace.





KEEP IN MIND THAT I AM YOUR MOTHER AND I AM WITH YOU.





I CARRY You INSIDE MY IMMACULATE HEART.





Your Mother Mary.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:





Brothers and Sisters:





In the face of the events that Our Mother reiterates to us, the answer is prayer and finding peace with God.





Confession is necessary to receive the Holy Eucharist.





That the rags that have been loaded are always already thrown away, abandoned forever and with a firm purpose of amendment.





Let's walk in the footsteps of Our Lord Jesus Christ.





First of all faith, faith, faith, and let us pray with our hearts for all humanity.





We have prayer and fraternity to offer and we are before Divine Mercy, which we pray to have mercy on us.





Brothers and Sisters, Heaven has repeatedly revealed His Word to us, let us listen to what he has said to us: