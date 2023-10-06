Katie Halper, Ivan Katchanovski: Ukrainian Scholar EXPOSES The Real Killers At Maidan Massacre (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/YzKzIpaFRf0?si=qJM-iFxOdpIhAU-8



Oct 6, 2023Watch the full interview with Ivan about Canadian Parlament and Yuroslav Hunka here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/ukrainian-truth-90282187





Ukrainian-Canadian political scientist Ivan Katchanovski talks about exposing the Maidan massacre.





Ivan Katchanovski teaches at the School of Political Studies & Conflict Studies and Human Rights Program at the University of Ottawa. He was Visiting Scholar at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian at Harvard University. He is the author of "Cleft Countries: Regional Political Divisions and Cultures in Post-Soviet Ukraine and Moldova," and the co-author of "Historical Dictionary of Ukraine." He has written for and/ or appeared on The BBC, CBC, Washington Post, The Guardian and more.





He specializes primarily in politics, conflicts, political violence, and the far right in Ukraine. He teaches at the School of Political Studies at the University of Ottawa. Katchanovski was Visiting Scholar at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University, Visiting Assistant Professor at the Department of Politics at the State University of New York at Potsdam, Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto, and Kluge Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Kluge Center at the Library of Congress. His academic publications include 4 books, 19 articles in peer-reviewed journals, and 12 chapters. His three books on the Russia-Ukraine war and its origins, the Maidan massacre in Ukraine, and modern Ukraine will be published by major Western academic presses.





