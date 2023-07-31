© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2n1jqsa676
7/27/2023 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: The VAERS data shows that the number of deaths and injuries related to the COVID-19 vaccines has remained the highest over the past two years. This is closely linked to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
#COVIDvaccine #COVIDvaccinedisaster
7/27/2023 玛乔丽·泰勒·格林议员：“疫苗不良事件报告系统”数据显示，与新冠疫苗有关的伤亡数字这两年一直处于最高，这与新冠疫苗的强制推行有很大关系。
#新冠疫苗 #疫苗灾难