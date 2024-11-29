BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP Govt Regulations And Autos (CTP 20241130 S2E76) BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
6 followers
0
12 views • 6 months ago

CTP S2E76 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Nov 30 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E76) "Government Regulations [mainly, but not limited to] Automobiles"

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Yes, the #WeThePeopleDemandList (#WTPDL) quasi modern #ContractWithAmerica has as one of the items an entire different #DOGE (DeptOfGovtEfficiency) crew to review Regulations for cutting/removal. This CTP episode focuses on Automobile Regulations alone.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: (this CTP episode, corresponding piece from) TheLibertyBeacon "Government Regulations and Automobiles"

Keywords
politicsconstitutionregulationsdeep statepodcastchristiangovernmentusaunited statestyrannydeepstateedictsjlenarddetroitdictatesred tapechristitutionalistredtapered-tape
