SHAMAN - 'LIVE' Singing "Thank You" СПАСИБО 🙏- Just Announced 'Best Singer of the Year' in Russia - w/ ENG Lyrics

New Song

Words from Shaman, then Lyrics

Dear ones, I want to congratulate us all!

Today, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion published the results of a study, according to which a third of the residents of our country named me the best singer of the year.

Thanks to everyone who walked alongside me for many years, helped and was a support. Thanks to those who criticized, interfered, and did not believe - this is also part of the journey. But the main thing is that such unprecedented support gives me the feeling and understanding that I am doing everything right. This is my mission.

I serve the people of Russia!

I'm sharing this song on video, from 'Shaman' on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBE17lFFp4M&ab_channel=SHAMAN

Adding these beautiful lyrics to follow along:

СПАСИБО (THANK YOU) (English Translation) lyrics

by SHAMAN

Lyrics of the song "THANK YOU"

Verse 1

I stand before you

As before God

And I sing my songs

Like the last time

In this hectic world, lonely

I don't need anything

Except your eyes

Let it sound in these sounds

My truth

I'll tell you about love and joy

What's inside now

And what hurts my soul

And gone forever

In general, everything is like everyone else

How are you

Chorus

Thank you

I'll give everything

For me to burn on stage

From the light of your eyes

Thank you

I won't betray

While a living heart beats

Until love is for sale

Thank you

Verse 2

I stand before you

Remembering

How many different roads have I left

Behind me

To just today

Meet you

And feel the main thing

You are with me!

And let it sound within these walls

All my truth

I'll tell you about love and joy

What's inside now

And what hurts my soul

And gone forever

I'm singing on stage today

Only for you, dear ones

Chorus

Thank you

I'll give everything

For me to burn on stage

From the light of your eyes

Thank you

I won't betray

While a living heart beats

Until love is for sale

Oh-oh-oh

Thank you

Chorus

Thank you

I'll give everything

For me to burn on stage

From the light of your eyes

Thank you

I won't betray

While a living heart beats

Until love is for sale

Outro

Thank you