Gun Shots Fired at President Trump at PA Rally. Assassination Attempted. Bible Prophecy Fulfilling
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
95 views • 10 months ago

Trump says he was shot at rally in possible assassination attempt; spectator killed and shooter dead

A Trump spokesperson said the former president was "fine."


Trump is SHOT in the side of the head and left with blood strewn across his face in horrifying assassination attempt. Donald Trump was seen bleeding from his ear after being injured in a shooting at a re-election rally where a bystander was killed by the shooter's bullets. At least eight bullets were fired moments after Trump got up to speak after 5pm ET Saturday, at Butler Farm Grounds in Butler, Pennsylvania.


#Trump

#Assassination

#BibleProphecy


Keywords
trumpelectiondonald trumptrump rallybible prophecyassasinationshots fired2024 electiontrump shottrump rally shots fired
