Remembering Graeme MacQueen

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/macqueen/
Esteemed scholar, researcher, author and 9/11 Truth and Justice advocate Dr. Graeme MacQueen passed away on April 25th. Today, James pays tribute to Dr. MacQueen's life and legacy with a remembrance of his groundbreaking work and the testimonies of his friends, colleagues and loved ones.