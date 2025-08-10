⚡️Disturbing Content! 4 victims of Al-Jazeera staff - IDF deliberate strike on Journalist's tent in Gaza

⚡️FOUR victims were Al-Jazeera staff

HORROR footage shows body of reporter Mohammed Qreiqeh dragged from blast site.

More than 240 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7th, more than all killed journalists of all post WW2 conflicts combined, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Vietnam, Yugoslavia, Libya, Korea, and Ukraine.

Anas Al-Sharif, Al-Jazeera's most famous journalist in Gaza, a household name for almost every Palestinian and a symbol of war journalism, has been killed by an Israeli air strike on a tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, alongside his colleague

Network says IDF hit a tent ONLY used by journalists.

Adding: 'Relentless bombardment…' – Anas Al-Sharif’s last report from Gaza

💬 “For two hours, the Israeli aggression has intensified on Gaza City,” Al Jazeera Arabic reporter Anas Al-Sharif wrote shortly before he was killed in an Israeli strike, according to Al Jazeera.

Adding: FINAL post from Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif after Israel KILLS him

‘If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in KILLING me and SILENCING my voice’

‘Do not forget Gaza’ (photo thumbnail, Anas Al-Sharif happy with children in Gaza)

🚨 'Do not forget Gaza…' – Final words of Anas Jamal Al-Sharif

Al Jazeera Arabic reporter Anas Al-Sharif left a message to be shared upon his death: “Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your righteous prayers.”

According to Al Jazeera, Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza, along with cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal.

Adding from short video from BBC: Al Jazeera’s ‘ENTIRE TEAM in Gaza city has been killed’ – BBC

Israel says it targeted journalist Anas al-Sharif over Hamas links

AJ says ‘ZERO evidence’ al-Sharif was involved in terrorism.

