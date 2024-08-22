© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bit da Vinci
August 10, 2024
Skyscrapers: Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://joindeleteme.com/TwoBitDavinci
For 100 Years, the tallest buildings int he world were all in the United States. But as the world caught up, the U.S. stopped setting records. So I got to thinking, are we losing our dreams of reaching for the sky? So let's look into skyscraper data world wide and see what the future of cities may look like. Let's figure this out together!
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Giveaway! https://twobit.link/Giveaway
Join our Newsletter! https://twobit.link/Newsletter
Join our Discord! https://twobit.link/Discord
Become a Patron! https://twobit.link/Patreon
Buying a Tesla? https://twobit.link/Tesla
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://twobit.link/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci
Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci
Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
2:00 - Looking Back
6:30 - Why?
8:00 - Economic Changes
10:00 - Funding
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,Why Don't We Build Skyscrapers Anymore?,why we don't build skyscrapers,skyscrapers,why we don't build skyscrapers anymore,why buildings aren't as tall,future of tall buildings,did we stop building skyscrapers,future of cities,when did we stop building skyscrapers,are buildings shorter now,why the us doesn't build more skyscrapers,city planning trends,future of skyscrapers, Why We STOPPED Building Skyscrapers - What Happened?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTBfdhvmMn0