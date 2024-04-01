Glyphosate Covered Crops Kill Sperm, Causes Fatigue, Rashes, and Hair Loss - Kelly Ryerson

After suffering from symptoms like fatigue, rashes, and hair loss for years, Kelly Ryerson was surprised to learn that she was severely deficient in a variety of vitamins. Following this discovery, she did a deep dive into what she was eating, and discovered some truly shocking information about the glyphosates that are sprayed on today’s GMO food sources. Her mission is to advocate for the cessation of glyphosate usage in modern farming and landscaping. Kelly discusses shocking details about the real effects of these horrible chemicals, how they stick to our foods, and how they are seeping into our body and blood steam. It’s hard to escape the chemical deluge that corporations keep doling out, but the best weapon to protect your family is knowledge.









TAKEAWAYS





Glyphosate chemicals will adhere to sidewalks and can enter your home on your shoes or pet’s paws





Glyphosate kills sperm and lowers testosterone in men





Regenerative farming is an environmentally-friendly approach to restoring soil health and growing clean, healthy food





Chemical poisoning can cause so many health problems - avoid them at all costs and eat organic as often as possible









