Glyphosate Covered Crops Kill Sperm, Causes Fatigue, Rashes, and Hair Loss - Kelly Ryerson
47 views • 04/01/2024

After suffering from symptoms like fatigue, rashes, and hair loss for years, Kelly Ryerson was surprised to learn that she was severely deficient in a variety of vitamins. Following this discovery, she did a deep dive into what she was eating, and discovered some truly shocking information about the glyphosates that are sprayed on today’s GMO food sources. Her mission is to advocate for the cessation of glyphosate usage in modern farming and landscaping. Kelly discusses shocking details about the real effects of these horrible chemicals, how they stick to our foods, and how they are seeping into our body and blood steam. It’s hard to escape the chemical deluge that corporations keep doling out, but the best weapon to protect your family is knowledge.



TAKEAWAYS


Glyphosate chemicals will adhere to sidewalks and can enter your home on your shoes or pet’s paws


Glyphosate kills sperm and lowers testosterone in men


Regenerative farming is an environmentally-friendly approach to restoring soil health and growing clean, healthy food


Chemical poisoning can cause so many health problems - avoid them at all costs and eat organic as often as possible



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Class Action Lawsuit Against Bayer video: https://bit.ly/3UT35VE

Nose to Tail Meats (use code TINA for $20 off order over $75): https://bit.ly/3UihwSQ

Common Ground documentary trailer: https://bit.ly/3PEIuAY

Article 1: Exposure to Glyphosate

Article 2: Q&A on Glyphosate

Article 3: Roundup Factor in Man's Cancer


🔗 CONNECT WITH KELLY RYERSON

Website: https://glyphosatefacts.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glyphosategirl/

X: https://twitter.com/GlyphosateGirl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GlyphosateFacts


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthcropsgmochemicalsfoodfarmingtestosteronefatiguerasheshair lossspermtina griffincounter culture mom showkelly ryersonglyphosphate
