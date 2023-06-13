Save The Children .... that is where the movement started and we have come full circle. The Transgender movement is the only indication we need to come face to face again, that this awakening is all about Save The Children. That's what will make us free. FREEDOM.

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

💥💥💥Taking Back RADIO 💥💥💥

1 - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html 💥

2 - https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html💥

🙏 Putting On The Armour Of GOD series.

⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vx5iuh--armour-of-god.html

⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vyqp47--stand-in-your-power.html

⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vzozv5--perception-and-armour-of-god.html

⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration

👉 https://rumble.com/v11h1ev-energy-frequency-and-vibration.html

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.

👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html

🙏

🟢 Derek Johnson's Continuity Of Government - https://rumble.com/v2ki0go-derek-johnson-breaks-down-federal-continuity-directives-etc..html

🟢 Derek Johnson Document Download www.thedocuments.info

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡





Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺