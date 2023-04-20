Military Aged Chinese Nationals Flooding into US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Green Beret War, Correspondent Michael Yon continues his groundbreaking Reports on Darien Gap Migration via Panama Jungle from UN &:OIM Migration Camps. Yon & Fellow Independent Reporters Interrogate a Chinese National Military Aged Man, who reveals his long journey thru Amsterdam, Bahamas, Cuba, & Ecuador in his quest to enter US Illegally during an Interview on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson on Franks Speech TV