Prophecies | BUCKLE UP! THE PROPHETIC IS INCREASING! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveTO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.comFor Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -Kim Clement March 25, 2011https://www.facebook.com/DrAlexisLive/videos/a-woman-will-rise-change-america-who-is-the-woman-god-will-choose-kim-clement/721764032013184/Julie Green Delivered November 25, 2024 received on November 24, 20248:35 - 15:40https://rumble.com/v5swdkh-live-with-julie.htmlAmanda Grace November 26, 20249:38 - 27:05https://www.youtube.com/live/U-5-taCoV0c?si=HjjZ-2tkbiDVNEr8Andrew Whalen November 25, 202410:22 - 14:4117:14 - 19:371:02:32 - 1:06:181:07:12 - 1:10:361:11:43 - 1:23:361:24:40 - 1:27:40https://rumble.com/v5sx76b-god-is-demolishing-systematic-witchcraft-andrew-whalen.htmlJoseph Z November 25, 20240 - 1:281:33 - 6:097:53 - 9:2210:08 - 11:1312:46 - 13:15https://www.youtube.com/live/fbokJN4VkTQ?si=rQGbEFmxShAWbzryRobin D Bullock CI November 24, 20241:32:20 - 1:33:172:55:01 - 3:09:563:10:54 - 3:11:253:21:07 - 3:33:40https://www.youtube.com/live/OOLcjfRqb98?si=oNi2gr6BWM91KaOX11th Hour November 26, 202415:11 - 16:2016:48 - 17:2321:10 - 21:4327:29 - 28:0628:22 - 29:0230:09 - 30:5231:14 - 33:0134:06 - 35:0435:29 - 36:2837:12 - 38:491:06:29 - 1:07:141:31:55 - 1:39:11https://www.youtube.com/live/ZOpmZr2IyQI?si=H2KCzZJyIzSm36n2-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVERWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: