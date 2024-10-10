BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Jr. reveals the truth about American 'food'
w₊w₊w＝?
w₊w₊w＝?
34 followers
7 months ago

種子油は、食品に含まれる成分の中で最も不健康なものの一つです

https://x.com/PoppinCoco/status/1843827851776405962?s=03



ふわふわにするため「パン」にはパーマ液

https://x.com/N4er5BANKPkQFQe/status/1815168612594008466





海外で日本の食品売られる時は大体 発がん性が有ります の表記

https://x.com/kkkfff1234k/status/1777930498305827091



コオロギパウダー / あいまいな表示で

https://x.com/tarutora17/status/1787847260556210299




https://x.com/hikegami3/status/1684711228298678273



昨年の女性セブンの10月19日号で特集された 「食品添加物食べたら死ぬ！ワーストランキング21」https://x.com/tomisho333/status/1764449424737247303



２世代先まで極力控えること

https://x.com/GAIAFORCETV/status/1702119703932760454



cdcviruspcr
