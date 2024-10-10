RFK Jr. reveals the truth about American 'food'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
種子油は、食品に含まれる成分の中で最も不健康なものの一つです
https://x.com/PoppinCoco/status/1843827851776405962?s=03
ふわふわにするため「パン」にはパーマ液
https://x.com/N4er5BANKPkQFQe/status/1815168612594008466
海外で日本の食品売られる時は大体 発がん性が有ります の表記
https://x.com/kkkfff1234k/status/1777930498305827091
コオロギパウダー / あいまいな表示で
https://x.com/tarutora17/status/1787847260556210299
https://x.com/hikegami3/status/1684711228298678273
昨年の女性セブンの10月19日号で特集された 「食品添加物食べたら死ぬ！ワーストランキング21」https://x.com/tomisho333/status/1764449424737247303
２世代先まで極力控えること
https://x.com/GAIAFORCETV/status/1702119703932760454