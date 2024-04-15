Demian Voorhagen: Strategic Entrepreneurial Growth | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

I'm happy to have Demian Voorhagen with me, a name synonymous with scaling tech companies and driving substantial growth. Born and raised in Amsterdam, Demian's journey from exploring the realms of management, economics, and law, to becoming a pivotal figure in the startup and scale-up scene, is nothing short of inspiring.





We discuss his entrepreneurial journey, methodologies for fostering growth, and vision for the future of tech companies. Whether you're a small business owner, a tech enthusiast, or someone curious about the mechanics of scaling businesses successfully, there's something in this episode for you.





Who Is Demian Voorhagen?





Demian Voorhagen is well-known among European tech startups and scale-ups, best known for his strategic insights and expertise in propelling business growth. From Amsterdam, the Netherlands, his academic foundation in management, economics, and law, complemented by a specialized minor in entrepreneurship, laid the groundwork for his impressive career trajectory. Demian's passion for innovation and technology led him straight into the startup scene, where he excelled in various roles from sales to marketing analytics, and eventually, product ownership.





Beyond his consultancy work, Demian is also at the forefront of the cryptocurrency world, running a software company (DemaTrading.ai) that develops trading infrastructure for crypto funds and ETFs. His unique blend of entrepreneurial experience, technical knowledge, and growth hacking skills makes him an invaluable asset to any organization aiming to scale in today's digital landscape.





Key Takeaways

- Holistic Growth Strategy: Demian shows us the importance of a comprehensive approach to business growth, combining insights from data analytics, sales, marketing, and product development to drive sustainable progress. His methodology is not about quick fixes, but about understanding and optimizing every aspect of a business to achieve long-term success.

- From Data to Decisions: One of Demian's core strengths is leveraging data to inform strategic decisions. His transition from sales to marketing analytics, and then to product ownership, underscores his belief in the power of data to understand current business performance, as well as predict and shape future outcomes.

- AI and Tech Expertise: With a background in artificial intelligence, Demian is well-positioned to advise companies at the cutting edge of technology. His foresight in studying AI before its widespread adoption demonstrates his ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends, making his insights particularly valuable in today's tech-driven market.

- Fractional Growth Leadership: Demian introduces the concept of serving as a "fractional head of growth," providing startups and scale-ups with the strategic leadership they need without the commitment of a full-time executive. This flexible, impact-focused role allows him to impart significant expertise and guidance to companies that are facing growth challenges.

- Real Success Stories: Learn how Demian helped a B2C mobile app more than double its monthly recurring revenue. If you're looking for proven strategies and real-world results, Demian's experiences offer compelling reasons to tune in and learn from the best.





Favorite Demian Voorhagen Quote





“I like meeting new people. It's a nice way to network. Some people I can help in just one call. I see it a bit as paying it forward. I just help them in one call. And at some point, they might return a favor and if not, that's also fine. Maybe they can return it to someone else.”





Additional Resources

- DemianVoorhagen.com: https://www.demianvoorhagen.com/

- Demian Voorhagen on LinkedIn:





/ demianvoorhagen

- DemaTrading.ai: https://dematrading.ai/





⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰





0:00 - Introduction to Demian Voorhagen

1:08 - The Journey to Becoming a Fractional Head of Growth

4:50 - The Discovery Process and Identifying Business Needs

8:05 - Customized Consulting and Implementation

10:12 - Balancing Consultancy with Technical Expertise

18:14 - The Role of AI and Tools in Consultancy

20:29 - Achieving Growth for B2C Mobile App

40:16 - Exploring Funding Options for Startups

42:41 - Finding the Right Growth Strategy





