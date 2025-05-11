Part 1, posted last night. This conference started after 1:00AM. A busy Victory Day.

Part 2, Description:

Putin began his Victory Day press conference by thanking all international guests — but made sure to personally highlight North Korea.

“I was glad to thank the commanders of the Korean People’s Army and send warm greetings to the DPRK special forces.”

He emphasized their professionalism and heroism in joint operations near Kursk against the Kiev regime.