🧬🦴 Exploring Stem Cell Locations In Body 💪🧠

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know your body is full of amazing stem cell reservoirs?
🤝🧑 Let’s explore with Dr. Bob Hariri is a renowned surgeon, biomedical scientist and a founding partner of Fountain Life ✨
🧬 These tiny powerhouses can be found in places like:
🦴 Bone marrow
🧠 Certain organs like the liver & spleen (part of the reticuloendothelial system!)
💪 Muscle tissue
😲What’s incredible?
💥 These stem cells can migrate to areas in need, helping to replace, renovate, and repair damaged tissues! 🛠️ Talk about the body’s natural healing powers! 🦸♂️
🧐💡 Curious about the wonders of stem cells? Let’s dive in by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆