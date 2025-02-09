© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters after a briefing by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Administration that the Army Blackhawk helicopter that collided with an American Eagle jet over the Potomac River late last month was flying with its safety systems turned off.
Was this incompetence or intentional? Cynthia