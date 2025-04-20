Down the Health Rabbit Holes: The Truths the System is Hiding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt is back in a fascinating dive into health related rabbit holes. Matt and Max talk about the inverted health advice from the system and reveal the truth about topics such as vaccines, superfoods, copper, lead, hot versus cold electricity, radio frequencies as the cause of flu, flouride and much more.