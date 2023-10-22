PALESTINIAN OIL AND GAS RIGHTS LIT THE FUSE TO THIS BOMB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SAME OLD PREDICTABLE NARRATIVE - NEW VICTIMS
The unrealized potential of Palestinian oil and gas reserves
https://unctad.org/news/unrealized-potential-palestinian-oil-and-gas-reserves
THE U.N. STUDY - https://unctad.org/publication/economic-costs-israeli-occupation-palestinian-people-unrealized-oil-and-natural-gas
Palestine’s forgotten oil and gas resources (Al Jazeera) https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2021/6/21/palestines-forgotten-oil-and-gas-resources
Mirrored - Remarque88