A Monstrous Explosion - Impressive Footage from the site of the Strike on Pavlograd was filmed by a surveillance camera - April 30, 2023
584 views • 05/02/2023

A monstrous explosion: impressive footage from the site of the strike on Pavlograd was filmed by a surveillance camera

On late April 30, of a large attack by Russian forces on the city of Pavlohrad in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.

According to unconfirmed reports, at least six Russian TU-95 bombers took off from an airfield in Murmansk, while more planes were also allegedly launched from the Engels airbase.

Video footage shows large explosions occurring. Their locations have not been verified but are believed to have been the Pavlograd-1 and Pavlograd-2 train stations. The Ukrainian military is reportedly known to have been storing equipment and ammunition in these two facilities.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
