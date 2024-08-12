© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 1762: Beauty Will Save the World
https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1762-beauty-will-save-the-world/
I've done a rant & narrated this article:
* The Resurrection of Realism: ‘Beauty Will Save the World’ https://www.theepochtimes.com/bright/the-resurrection-of-realism-beauty-will-save-the-world-5689893
Contact, [email protected]
#Art #Faith #Culture #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance