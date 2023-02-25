BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Some evil organizations have influenced scientists and certain distinguished scientific media. Together with the bureaucracy of scientism, mankind is drawn into a COVID-vaccine disaster today!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
02/25/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p29mdb04820

2023.02.24 Some evil organizations have influenced scientists and certain distinguished scientific media worldwide. Together with the bureaucracy of scientism, mankind is drawn into a COVID-vaccine disaster today! It's been factually proven that the treatments from our Whistleblower Movement (Dexamethasone, Azithromycin, Hydroxychloroquine etc.) save lives. Artesunate can heal people with 3, 4, or even 5 jabs. However, it is ineffective for damaged sperm and eggs.

由于世界的科学家及一些严肃科学媒体被黑暗组织影响，以及科学主义的官僚，导致了人类的疫苗大灾难。事实证明，爆料革命给出的地塞米松，阿奇霉素及羟氯喹都救了不少人。青蒿琥脂能90%以上的治疗3.4.5针疫苗，但对精子卵子无效。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
