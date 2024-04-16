VACCINE HARMS (BRITISH MP ANDREW BRIDGEN)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MP Andrew Bridgen at London’s Emmanuel centre, the topic “Vaccine Harms”.
Is covid-19 perhaps the greatest miscarriage of medical science, attack on democracy, damage to population health, and erosion of trust in medicine that we will witness in our lifetime.
Andrew Bridgen is a British politician who has served as Member of Parliament (MP) for North West Leicestershire since 2010. He was a member of the Conservative Party until his expulsion in April 2023, suspended in January after criticising the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines