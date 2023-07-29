BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Never Give Up
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
35 views • 07/29/2023

Never give up, You have something you need go for it and don't stop until you get it.

Music by Send Rain

Luk 18:35-36  And it came to pass, that as he was come nigh unto Jericho, a certain blind man sat by the way side begging: 36  And hearing the multitude pass by, he asked what it meant. 

Hey what's going on?

Luk 18:37-39 And they told him, that Jesus of Nazareth is passing by. 

This guy had obviously heard many thing about Jesus, mainly that He had the power to heal?



