TKTV - Absicht - Wort zum Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)

DESCRIPTION / BESCHREIBUNG
Die Absicht ist die Kraft und Motivation hinter unseren Gedanken, Gefühlen und Handlungen.
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
00:00:00 Einleitung
00:07:08 Etymologie Deutsch
00:49:29 Etymologie im Vergleich
00:54:03 Thesaurus
00:55:37 Absicht in der Bibel
01:38:21 Absicht im Gesetz
01:46:58 Absicht im Brockhaus
02:18:55 Schlusswort