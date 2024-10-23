MY FAIR LILY





Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow





Yonder comes my fair lily

Fair of hair and fair of face

Yonder comes my fair lily

White as milk her blouse of lace





Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow





Come behold my fair lily

Of cherry lips and rosy cheeks

Come behold my fair lily

Meadowlark sings when she speaks





Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow





Won't you come with me my fair lily?

Won't you go with me to the wild mountain thyme?

Won't you come with me my fair lily?

Will you wed me and be my bride?





Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024