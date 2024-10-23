BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MY FAIR LILY
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
MY FAIR LILY


Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley 

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow


Yonder comes my fair lily

Fair of hair and fair of face

Yonder comes my fair lily

White as milk her blouse of lace


Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley 

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow


Come behold my fair lily

Of cherry lips and rosy cheeks

Come behold my fair lily

Meadowlark sings when she speaks


Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley 

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow


Won't you come with me my fair lily?

Won't you go with me to the wild mountain thyme?

Won't you come with me my fair lily?

Will you wed me and be my bride?


Lily of the valley

Oh down in the valley

Lily of the valley

The valley so low

Lily of the valley 

The Red River valley

Lily of the valley

Hear the wind blow


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024

mylilyfair
