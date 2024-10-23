© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MY FAIR LILY
Lily of the valley
Oh down in the valley
Lily of the valley
The valley so low
Lily of the valley
The Red River valley
Lily of the valley
Hear the wind blow
Yonder comes my fair lily
Fair of hair and fair of face
Yonder comes my fair lily
White as milk her blouse of lace
Lily of the valley
Oh down in the valley
Lily of the valley
The valley so low
Lily of the valley
The Red River valley
Lily of the valley
Hear the wind blow
Come behold my fair lily
Of cherry lips and rosy cheeks
Come behold my fair lily
Meadowlark sings when she speaks
Lily of the valley
Oh down in the valley
Lily of the valley
The valley so low
Lily of the valley
The Red River valley
Lily of the valley
Hear the wind blow
Won't you come with me my fair lily?
Won't you go with me to the wild mountain thyme?
Won't you come with me my fair lily?
Will you wed me and be my bride?
Lily of the valley
Oh down in the valley
Lily of the valley
The valley so low
Lily of the valley
The Red River valley
Lily of the valley
Hear the wind blow
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024